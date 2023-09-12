Smith was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Reno, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Smith went 1-for-7 with three walks and two strikeouts during his 11-day stay with the Diamondbacks and is slashing just .188/.317/.325 across 228 total major-league plate appearances this year. Jake McCarthy has been recalled from Reno in a corresponding move.
