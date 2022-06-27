Smith went 4-for-5 with three RBI in Sunday's 11-7 win over the Tigers.

Ketel Marte's continued presence as the designated hitter has cut into Smith's playing time lately. He made a case to get in the lineup more with four hits, all singles, including a go-ahead RBI knock in the sixth inning to spark Arizona's five-run rally. Smith has gone 7-for-16 (.438) in his last four contests, but he's slashing a meager .207/.288/.362 with nine home runs, 31 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base in 64 games overall. Once Marte is able to play at second base, Smith should be able to resume his regular role as the primary DH.