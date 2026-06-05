Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Replaces injured teammate

Smith entered Thursday's game to play first base after Ildemaro Vargas (thigh) was removed in the fifth inning. Smith went 0-for-1 in a 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Smith would not have been the first choice as a replacement with the Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski still hurling, but Jose Fernandez was already in the game as the DH. The Diamondbacks typically limit Smith's exposure to left-handers. Vargas is day-to-day and is not expected to suit up Friday against Washington left-hander Foster Griffin. It's unlikely Smith will be in the starting lineup Friday.