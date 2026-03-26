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Smith was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Dodgers due to left elbow soreness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks don't believe Smith to be dealing with anything serious, but the team won't take any chances during the first game of a 162-game season. Tim Tawa will replace him as Arizona's designated hitter and bat ninth.

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