Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Left-hander Carlos Rodon is taking the hill for the Yankees, so the left-handed--hitting Smith will begin the contest on the bench. Randal Grichuk will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
