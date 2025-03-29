Smith isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Cubs.
Left-hander Shota Imanaga will toe the slab to begin Saturday's contest, so Smith and his career .600 OPS against lefties will remain on the bench. Randal Grichuk will serve as Arizona's designated hitter instead and bat fourth.
