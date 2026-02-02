Smith could face competition at first base with the Diamondbacks interested free agent Carlos Santana, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports.

Smith heads into spring training as the putative starter at first base against right-handers, but the organization isn't done adding pieces. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he'd like find another "complementary first baseman." Santana is a switch hitter that could fit in a platoon with Smith while also supplanting him from the left side. Gambadoro's report also indicates that the team is talking with other free agent first basemen, including former D-back Paul Goldschmidt.