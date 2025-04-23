Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rays.

Smith gave Arizona all it would need in the third inning when he deposited a four-seamer 420 feet into the stands in right field for a two-run homer. He later walked and scored an insurance run in the eighth. Smith is getting regular plate appearances as the left-handed component at designated hitter and is thriving, something he foreshadowed with a strong finish in 2024. He left the ballpark Tuesday night with a line of .397/.500/.759 over 70 plate appearances, although beware a correction, as his .559 BABIP is not sustainable.