Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Will have MRI on elbow
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith will undergo an MRI on his left elbow Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Smith was initially in Thursday's Opening Day lineup against Yoshinobu Yamamoto but was scratched with left elbow soreness. Tim Tawa instead made the start at designated hitter and hit ninth for Arizona. Tawa, Jorge Barrosa and Ildemaro Vargas would be candidates for increased playing time if Smith needs to miss more time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Extends hit streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sidelined by forearm injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Finds home at first base•