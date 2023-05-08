Bliss earned the organization's Player of the Month award for April, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Bliss hit .410 (1.050 OPS) with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 14 RBI and eight stolen bases over 18 games at Double-A Amarillo. The shortstop hasn't stopped hitting in May, collecting two homers and five RBI with a .919 OPS through five games. It's a huge turnaround for the Diamondbacks' second-round pick in the 2021 draft, who hit .214 with a .641 OPS last year for High-A Hillsboro. Bliss opted to grind through the season instead of working on his swing at the team's training facility and performed better, hitting .262 (.818 OPS) over July and August.