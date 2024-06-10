McGough recorded two outs as Sunday's opener against the Padres, allowing one run on one hit and no walks while striking out a batter.

McGough allowed a solo home run to Fernando Tatis and was unable to complete the first frame after he was replaced by Tommy Henry to face Jake Cronenworth for the final out of the inning. McGough has struggled to a 6.62 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB over 17.2 innings thus far. It's unclear if the team has plans to keep him around for the time being or send him back to Triple-A Reno.