McGough (0-4) took the loss in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-innings loss to the Athletics. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks (two intentional) while striking out four over 2.1 innings.

McGough worked the extra frames for Arizona, throwing a career high in innings and pitches (49). After escaping jams in the 10th and 11th, the right hander was unable to wriggle out of one in the 12th. McGough has a 4.50 ERA (5.48 FIP) with 22 strikeouts and eight walks over 22 innings.