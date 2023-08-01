McGough struck out two without putting a runner on base to earn the save in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Giants.

McGough uncorked a wild pitch that moved the initial runner to third base, but that was his only mistake. The save was his ninth of the year and his second in a row, but McGough's chances to close are likely to dry up following Arizona's trade for Paul Sewald. McGough has a 4.30 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB with 13 holds and four blown saves over 52.1 innings -- he should be able to maintain a setup role, and his strikeout upside could keep him on the fantasy radar in NL-only formats.