McGough will serve as Arizona's opener for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saturday will mark McGough's second time serving as Arizona's opener, working in front of Tommy Henry both times. McGough owns a 5.85 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 20 innings this season and will likely only remain in the game for one frame Saturday, though he pitched a season-high 2.1 innings during his last appearance.