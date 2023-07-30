McGough earned a save against Seattle on Saturday, striking out the only batter he faced to close out the contest.

Kevin Ginkel -- who had picked up each of Arizona's previous three saves -- was deployed in the eighth inning Saturday and was pulled with one out in the ninth despite retiring all four batters he faced. Arizona then turned to Andrew Chafin to close things out, but he allowed two of three hitters he saw to reach base, giving McGough the opportunity to close things out. The right-hander faced a tough test in Julio Rodriguez but managed to strike him out on the eighth pitch of the at-bat. This was a nice outing for McGough after he had allowed 11 runs over his previous 4.2 frames, but while there remains a closer committee of sorts in Arizona, Ginkel remains the favorite for saves and the best Diamondbacks reliever to roster from a fantasy perspective.