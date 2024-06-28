The Diamondbacks optioned McGough to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Since being called up to Arizona on June 8, McGough has posted an 8.18 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 11 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking eight. He'll now head back to Triple-A following his poor performance, and Humberto Castellanos will rejoin the D-backs as McGough's replacement.
