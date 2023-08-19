McGough will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against San Diego, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Saturday will mark the first start of McGough's major-league career. He's put up a 4.76 ERA and 1.25 WHIP alongside a 69:24 K:BB through 56.2 innings on the season and will likely remain in the game for an inning or two before handing it off to the bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Converts ninth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Picks up save Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Rough stretch continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Walks two in save•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Melts down Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Records four-out save•