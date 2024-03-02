Cecconi allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings in Friday's spring start against the Reds.

Cecconi, who is among the group battling for the fifth starter job, may have fallen behind his main competitors, Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson. One so-so spring outing shouldn't be the deciding factor, but both Henry (zero runs, five innings) and Nelson (one run, five innings, 10 strikeouts) have been impressive early.