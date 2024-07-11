The Diamondbacks optioned Cecconi to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Cecconi allowed three earned runs in four innings during his start Wednesday, raising his ERA to 6.14 to go along with his 1.32 WHIP. The return of Miguel Castro (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list will force Cecconi back to Triple-A, where he's posted a respectable 3.38 ERA in 26.2 innings over five starts. Should the Diamondbacks run into any further trouble with their rotation depth, the 25-year-old may be brought back to Arizona, though a few solid outings in Triple-A would certainly improve his chances.