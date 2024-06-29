Cecconi allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over four innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.

Cecconi pitched six times in June, but he completed five innings just once. While he had just one truly awful start in that span, he allowed a total of 15 runs over 25 innings, albeit with a tantalizing 26:3 K:BB. Cecconi is at a 5.81 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB through 57.1 innings over 12 appearances (11 starts). He's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Dodgers next week.