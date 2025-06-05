Tawa went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Tawa doubled in the ninth inning and scored Arizona's second run on a Ketel Marte single. It was an important run the team needed, as closer Justin Martinez allowed a run in the bottom of the frame. Since Marte returned from the injured list in early May, forcing Tawa into a part-time role as a fill-in outfielder against left-handers, the rookie has handled the transition from the infield to outfield well. He's batting .271 (13-for-48) with four extra-base hits, four RBI, four steals and five runs over 19 games in irregular duty.