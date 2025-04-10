Tawa went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Orioles.

Tawa capped the Diamondbacks' five-run fifth inning with a two-run single that plated Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy. Tawa started at second base for the third time in five games since Ketel Marte (hamstring) was added to the 10-day injured list. He and Garrett Hampson have alternated starts. With Marte expected to miss a "series of weeks," per manager Torey Lovullo, Tawa is in position to see ample opportunities through the end of the month.