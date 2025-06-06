Tawa went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta.

Tawa entered as a pinch hitter for first baseman Pavin Smith and remained in the game to play the same position. It was the second time this season Tawa played first base. Arizona might normally use Josh Naylor to fill-in at first, but he had started the game as the DH and eventually left with a shoulder injury. If Naylor's injury forces him to miss time, Smith would be the likely starter at first base against righties. Against a lefty, which the D-backs will face Friday (Nick Lodolo), either Tawa, Lourdes Gurriel or Ildemaro Vargas could start.