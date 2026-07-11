Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Homer, steal in three-hit game

Tawa went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two additional RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 win over the Dodgers.

Tawa put the Diamondbacks ahead for good with his fourth-inning blast. Prior to Friday, he had gone 0-for-7 over three games during his current stint in the majors. He's hitting .187 with a .586 OPS, two homers, 12 RBI, seven runs scored, three doubles and two steals across 90 plate appearances in the majors. Tawa started at first base for the second game in a row after Pavin Smith was designated for assignment Thursday. First base is a weakness in Arizona's lineup, but Tawa may be able to carve out a short-side platoon role alongside Ildemaro Vargas at the position.