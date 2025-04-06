Arizona manager Torey Lovullo suggested that Tawa will get the majority of playing time at second base while Ketel Marte (hamstring) is on the injured list, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Tawa, who was called up from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, made his MLB debut later that day in a 4-3 loss to the Nationals. He started at the keystone and went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Though Garrett Hampson came off the bench Friday to fill in for Marte when he got hurt, Lovullo said that he'll likely keep Hampson in a utility role and use him only occasionally at second base while Marte is on the shelf.