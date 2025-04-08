Tawa started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Orioles.

Tawa made his second start in the three games since being called up from Triple-A Reno in the wake of Ketel Marte's hamstring injury. He's gone hitless over six at-bats since singling in his first MLB plate appearance. Tawa was instrumental in ending Zac Gallen's night, when he did not receive the ball cleanly on a potential inning-ending double play, which allowed a run to score and led to Ryan Mountcastle's two-run single that finished the starter's night.