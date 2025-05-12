Tawa's time in the majors may come to an end, if the Diamondbacks intend to call-up Jordan Lawlar from Triple-A Reno, as reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

The obvious question regarding Lawlar, the organization's top prospect, is where he would play, given that Arizona has incumbents at the three positions at which he has experience: second base, shortstop and third base. The report suggests a utility role for Lawler -- three to four times per week -- which is duplicative of Tawa's current role. That notion was supported by manager Torey Lovullo, who said Sunday that he wants impact players on the roster regardless of fit.