The Diamondbacks optioned Tawa to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Tawa has struggled during his time in the majors, slashing .200/.262/.355 with six homers, 14 RBI, 21 runs scored and seven steals through 173 plate appearances. He'll be sent back to Triple-A in order to get back on track, clearing space on the roster for Corbin Carroll's (wrist) return from the injured list.