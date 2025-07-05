Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Optioned to Reno
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks optioned Tawa to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Tawa has struggled during his time in the majors, slashing .200/.262/.355 with six homers, 14 RBI, 21 runs scored and seven steals through 173 plate appearances. He'll be sent back to Triple-A in order to get back on track, clearing space on the roster for Corbin Carroll's (wrist) return from the injured list.
