Tawa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Tawa gave the Diamondbacks cushion with a home run in the fifth inning that increased their lead to 3-1. It was his third consecutive start at second base and fifth in the last six games, during which he's popped three home runs. Tawa's last three hits have left the park. The primary starter at second base, Ketel Marte (hamstring), has begun baseball activities, but he's not running yet. That means Tawa's path to regular at-bats should continue for at least another week.