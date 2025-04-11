Tawa isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
Tawa will head to the bench for Friday's series opener after going 1-for-4 and driving in two runs in Wednesday's win over Baltimore. Garrett Hampson will get the nod at second base instead and bat ninth.
