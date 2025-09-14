Tawa will start at first base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Tawa will pick up his fifth consecutive start and his fourth in a row at first base, where he appears to have emerged as Arizona's preferred option in the wake of season-ending injuries to Pavin Smith (quadriceps) and Tyler Locklear (elbow). Since being called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Tawa has gone 5-for-13 with two doubles, two walks, five runs and one RBI.