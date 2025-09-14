default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tawa will start at first base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Tawa will pick up his fifth consecutive start and his fourth in a row at first base, where he appears to have emerged as Arizona's preferred option in the wake of season-ending injuries to Pavin Smith (quadriceps) and Tyler Locklear (elbow). Since being called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Tawa has gone 5-for-13 with two doubles, two walks, five runs and one RBI.

More News