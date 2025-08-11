Triple-A Reno placed Tawa on its 7-day injured list Aug. 2 due to an unspecified injury.

After being demoted to Reno on July 5, Tawa went just 3-for-31 (.097 average) with 11 strikeouts in nine games before landing on the IL. The utility player is without a timeline to return to action for Reno, and his poor production prior to getting hurt suggests he won't be a high-priority call-up for Arizona when the roster expands in September.