Tawa is starting at second base and batting ninth in Saturday's game against Washington.

Tawa was called up from Triple-A Reno prior to Saturday's contest, and he'll get a chance to make an impression right away by starting at the keystone in what will be his MLB debut. Tawa's opportunity comes as a result of Ketel Marte (hamstring) landing on the injured list Saturday. In six games at Reno prior to his call-up, Tawa slashed .391/.462/.957 with three home runs, 13 RBI, eight runs and two stolen bases.