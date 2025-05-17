Tawa started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 8-0 win over Colorado.

Tawa replaced Alek Thomas in center field against Rockies left-hander Carson Palmquist. He also replaced Thomas against San Francisco southpaw Robbie Ray earlier in the week. Tawa was dislodged from an infield utility role when the Diamondbacks called up Jordan Lawlar, but he'll fill the short side of a platoon in center. Tawa carries a .228 average (18-for-79), but he's slugged five home runs and three doubles (.228 ISO) through 27 games.