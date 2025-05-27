Tawa started in center field and went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.

Tawa filled his usual role, replacing Alek Thomas whenever the Diamondbacks face a left-hander. He knocked in Arizona's first run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and then stole his sixth base of the season in the eighth inning. He's stolen four bases over 15 contests since second baseman Ketel Marte returned from an injury and made Tawa a bench player. Tawa is batting .227/.297/.423 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored in 34 contests.