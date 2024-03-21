Henry walked one and struck out three over 3.1 hitless and scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Rockies.

Henry bounced back from a few rough appearances. He entered the start having allowed five runs in each of his last two outings, which may have set him behind Ryne Nelson for the final spot in the rotation. Wednesday's turnaround comes after Eduardo Rodriguez was removed from a Cactus League start due to a lat injury, which could temporarily open a second spot in the rotation.