Henry and Ryne Nelson are expected to compete for the final spot in the rotation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Henry had a decent run at the back end of the rotation during the 2023 season, taking over when Madison Bumgarner was designated for assignment in April, before an elbow injury cut short his season. While Henry was healthy by September, he was not added to the postseason roster for any of the playoff rounds. The 26-year-old left-hander recorded a 5-4 record and 4.57 ERA over 136 innings (17 appearances, 16 starts) with 100 strikeouts and 56 walks.