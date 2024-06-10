Henry (2-2) picked up Sunday's win, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings against the Padres.

Henry followed opener Scott McGough and was the pitcher of record when the Diamondbacks scored six times in the second inning. It was a long day for Henry, who was called up from Triple-A Reno late Saturday and flew early Sunday to be in San Diego in time for the game. The left-hander was in Arizona's rotation early this season, and injuries could lead to at least one turn in the coming week. In addition to the injuries, performance may play a role in Henry staying longer. If he pitches well this week, Henry could overtake Slade Cecconi (5.66 ERA), Jordan Montgomery (6.80) or Ryne Nelson (5.96) once the injured starters return.