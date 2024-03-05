Henry allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Monday's spring game against the White Sox.

Henry entered the third inning following starter Brandon Pfaadt and made his third appearance of the Cactus League and got up to 56 pitches. He was pulled in the middle of the fifth inning after bumping up against his pitch limit. It was the first time he's met with any resistance this spring; the left-hander breezed through his previous outings, allowing just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings. Henry and Ryne Nelson are competing for the No. 5 starter job, and Nelson is set to start Tuesday.