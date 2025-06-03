default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Diamondbacks will recall Henry from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's game in Atlanta, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Henry will be utilized in long relief by Arizona. The left-hander tossed 2.2 scoreless relief innings during his lone appearance with the Diamondbacks earlier this season.

More News