The Diamondbacks optioned Henry to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Henry was recalled by Arizona on Sunday and made his lone major-league appearance against the Mets on Monday, when he tossed 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one batter. The move makes room on the Diamondbacks' 26-man roster for Christian Mena, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Henry is 0-4 in six starts with Reno, posting an 8.53 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB across 31.2 innings.