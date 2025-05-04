The Diamondbacks recalled Henry from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

The left-hander will join the Diamondbacks for the first time in 2025 with Corbin Burnes (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (hamstring) banged up. Burnes isn't starting Monday as scheduled, which is expected to result in Ryne Nelson making his first start of the season. Henry, who has an 8.53 ERA through six starts with Reno this year, is joining Arizona to provide some potential length out of the bullpen.