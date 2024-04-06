Henry did not factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Henry looked much sharper against Atlanta after struggling in his season debut against Colorado. He faced no easy task -- having to duel Spencer Strider -- and managed to tally more whiffs than the Atlanta righty (14 vs. 12). Henry is tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Rockies on the road in his next start.