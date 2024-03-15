Henry allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Royals.

Henry's spring started hopeful, but it's gone the other way over his last three appearances. The left-hander allowed 13 runs on 22 hits and four walks over his last 8.2 innings, blowing up his ERA to 8.56. His primary competition for the final rotation spot, Ryne Nelson, has a 3.09 ERA over 11.2 innings. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo hasn't yet officially named Nelson the No. 5 starter, but that announcement should be coming soon.