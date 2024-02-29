Henry walked one and struck out one over three hitless and scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against Cleveland.

Henry made his second Cactus League appearance, entering the second inning following starter Brandon Pfaadt. The left-handed Henry was equally impressive Wednesday as he was during a two scoreless innings start last week. "The two to three [inning] jump feels like the first real start," Henry said. "Two, you can argue, is kind of still bullpen. Now that third 'up' is your body treating it more like a start." He's in the mix for the final rotation spot. Ryne Nelson figures to be the main competitor, but the Diamondbacks are also looking at Slade Cecconi and Bryce Jarvis.