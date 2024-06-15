Henry is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Scott McGough in Saturday's game against the White Sox, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After being called up from Triple-A Reno last Sunday, Henry worked behind McGough and picked up a win against the Padres, despite giving up two earned runs over three hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. Henry hasn't been used since that relief outing, so he should be able to give Arizona plenty of length once McGough exits Saturday's contest.