Henry allowed two hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against Kansas City.

Henry issued three walks and lamented he wasn't sharp in his first two innings, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. What helped settle him down was the Diamondbacks plating 10 runs in the bottom of the second, including nine off former D-back Zack Greinke. Henry is one of three pitchers remaining in major-league camp competing for the final rotation spot. After the organization sent prospect Brandon Pfaadt to minor-league camp, Henry, Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson are left to compete.