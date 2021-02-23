Clippard signed a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Clippard spent the 2020 season with the Twins, posting a 2.77 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with a 26:4 K:BB across 26 frames. He figures to slot in near the back end of Arizona's bullpen, likely as a setup man.

More News