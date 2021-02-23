site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-tyler-clippard-heads-to-arizona | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Heads to Arizona
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Clippard signed a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Clippard spent the 2020 season with the Twins, posting a 2.77 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with a 26:4 K:BB across 26 frames. He figures to slot in near the back end of Arizona's bullpen, likely as a setup man.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 20 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read