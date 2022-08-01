Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Hernandez did not get into a game after being recalled Friday, and he will head back to Triple-A for the time being. He has had a couple stints with the big club this season, and chances are he will get at least one more before the campaign comes to a close.
