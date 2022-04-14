Hernandez started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Houston.

Hernandez was recently called up from Triple-A Reno, after the Diamondbacks optioned Drew Ellis, and made his first start. The moves are part of the team's ongoing carousel at third base. The organization is essentially biding its time until Josh Rojas (oblique) is healthy enough to man the hot corner, but until then, both Hernandez and Sergio Alcantara will get at-bats.